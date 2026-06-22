J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 41,060 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $18,466,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.3% of J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $400.49 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $403.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.77 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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