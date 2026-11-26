J Digital 6 LLC cut its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 852,455 shares during the period. Figure Technology Solutions makes up 18.1% of J Digital 6 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. J Digital 6 LLC owned about 0.74% of Figure Technology Solutions worth $39,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,731,896 shares of the company's stock worth $49,965,000 after purchasing an additional 601,057 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,911,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,111 shares of the company's stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,716 shares of the company's stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get FIGR alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

FIGR stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Figure Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $283.35 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions is a financial technology company that develops blockchain-based platforms for lending and capital markets. Its technology is designed to digitize and streamline financial transactions, including loan origination and the trading of financial assets. The company's offerings include home equity financing and technology for financial institutions and other lending partners. Figure also operates digital marketplaces and provides services supporting the issuance and transfer of assets on the Provenance Blockchain.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figure Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figure Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Figure Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report