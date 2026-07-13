J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 1,813 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Dbs Bank raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $986.91.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1%

GS opened at $1,056.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $691.30 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,017.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $938.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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