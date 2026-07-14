J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 1,825 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $460.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.2%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $495.20 and its 200 day moving average is $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.38 billion, a PE ratio of 175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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