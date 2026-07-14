J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 1,825 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $460.95.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.2%
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $534.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.90 and a one year high of $584.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $495.20 and its 200 day moving average is $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.38 billion, a PE ratio of 175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 374,739 shares of company stock valued at $161,135,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.
More Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its outlook on AMD, saying the company could beat earnings estimates and lift guidance thanks to strong server demand and improving AI momentum. AMD Seen Posting Strong Quarter
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen increased its price target on AMD, reinforcing the view that AI demand and recent quarterly results could support further upside in the stock. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Surges as Wall Street Analysts Boost Price Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to frame AMD as a stronger long-term AI and data-center competitor to NVIDIA, helped by partnerships that position AMD as a fuller-stack AI player. AMD's 5C Deal Positions It as a Direct NVIDIA Rival
- Neutral Sentiment: TSMC’s strong sales report signals healthy demand for advanced chips overall, which supports the broader AI semiconductor theme, though it also highlights capacity constraints that could limit near-term supply growth. TSMC Sales Jump 36% as Memory Stocks Plunge. What It Means for NVIDIA and AMD
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles continued to highlight AMD’s strong 2026 run and long-term AI upside, but these were largely reiterations of existing bullish sentiment rather than fresh catalysts. Best AI Stock to Buy: Micron Stock vs. AMD Stock
- Negative Sentiment: AMD is being hit by broader semiconductor weakness, with investors taking profits across AI names amid supply-chain fears, geopolitical concerns, and softer risk appetite. AMD Stock Drops 5: Why Global Supply Chain Fears and Tech Profit-Taking Are Hurting Chip Giants
- Negative Sentiment: Market coverage also noted AMD slipping alongside other chipmakers as AI stocks sold off broadly, which is weighing on sentiment despite the company’s upbeat fundamentals. Intel, AMD, and Applied Materials Drop 4 as SK Hynix Rout and Oil Spike Hit Chip Stocks
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
(Free Report
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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).
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