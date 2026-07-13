J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 86,720 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 1,342.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 86,720 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Insmed were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,076,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,668,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,524 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 20,933,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,644,274,000 after acquiring an additional 475,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,201,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $905,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,390 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,842,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $842,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $751,936,000 after purchasing an additional 539,625 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,413,409.20. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $242,379.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,084,128.81. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,289 shares of company stock worth $7,334,073. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.01. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 130.11% and a negative net margin of 144.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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