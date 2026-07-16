J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 895 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $866,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,615.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,748.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,032.16. Sandisk Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here