J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 148.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,729 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 662,331 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Intel were worth $48,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

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Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $109.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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