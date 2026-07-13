J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 104,679 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,883 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 104,679 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.16% of Twilio worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Twilio by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $214.86 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Twilio

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly constructive on Twilio, with multiple analysts reiterating buy ratings and several raising price targets, including UBS, BTIG, Rosenblatt, and Bank of America. Positive Sentiment: Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Article Title

Twilio’s latest earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both topping estimates and revenue rising 20% year over year, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Article Title

One valuation-focused article said Twilio appears near fair value on discounted cash flow estimates, though its market multiples still look expensive after a big multi-year run. Negative Sentiment: CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Article Title

CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 14,458 shares, which can weigh on sentiment because insider selling often raises questions about near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: An article also flagged Twilio as potentially 9% overvalued following the CEO’s sale, adding to concerns that much of the recent rally may already be priced in. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $1,751,907.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,540,601.32. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report).

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