J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 16,702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,731 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 302,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brindle & Bay Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the company's stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $183.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.70.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.38 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business had revenue of $24.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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