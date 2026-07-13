J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 62,747 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,279 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 62,747 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $395.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $445.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $53,605,435.50. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here