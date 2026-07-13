J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Buys 67,657 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,284 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,657 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.08% of Zscaler worth $18,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,569 shares of the company's stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $139.27 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.63 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -290.14, a P/E/G ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.14 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $397,748.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,943.38. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $363,865.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,370,294.34. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,587. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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