J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $12.89 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 212.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,936 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $43,554,000 after buying an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $231.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Reinsurance Group of America's payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.50.

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Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

See Also

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