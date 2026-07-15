J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) by 228.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayban bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $331.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Public Storage's payout ratio is 123.84%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore set a $316.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $325.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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