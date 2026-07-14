J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $3.23 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $363.11.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.6%

GE stock opened at $353.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $254.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.00 and a 200-day moving average of $317.52.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Article Title

GE Aerospace is expected to post another solid second quarter, with analysts pointing to strong commercial aviation demand and a resilient defense business. The company’s consensus Q2 estimate is $1.86 per share on $11.9 billion in revenue, which would reinforce the recent operational strength. Positive Sentiment: News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Article Title

News that HAL received a seventh GE engine for Tejas Mk-1A fighter jets supports the investment case for GE Aerospace’s defense and international engine business, highlighting continued production activity and customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Article Title

Multiple reports note that GE Aerospace remains one of the market’s standout industrial names, with shares up strongly over the past year and orders nearly doubling last quarter. That strength keeps sentiment constructive heading into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Article Title

Several previews focus on benchmark comparisons, analyst estimates, and peer performance, but do not introduce a new catalyst. These pieces mainly reinforce that investors are waiting for the earnings release and updated guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts’ price target chatter around GE Aerospace largely reflects existing optimism rather than a fresh fundamental update, so it is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Some market coverage says GE Aerospace’s valuation is already elevated, which could limit further upside even if earnings are strong. Investors appear wary that high expectations may leave little room for disappointment. Article Title

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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