J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $37.74 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,136 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Linde were worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after buying an additional 2,401,894 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Linde by 42,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,321,809 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $56,361,000 after buying an additional 1,318,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,680,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $529.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $513.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.19.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $541.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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