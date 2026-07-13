J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,210 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $518.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $569.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $406.78 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $422.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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