J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,143 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $65,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 625,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $110,705,000 after buying an additional 316,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $269.18 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $280.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $272.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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