J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Invests $14.09 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,091,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 522.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVT opened at $160.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.03. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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