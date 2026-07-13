J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 7,982 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in American Tower were worth $17,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of American Tower by 28,121.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 37,686,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,616,703,000 after buying an additional 37,553,436 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Tower by 20,721.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,712,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,705,254,000 after buying an additional 9,666,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,180,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1,984.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,464,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $858,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,242 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,871,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $679,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $168.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.94. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.06 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised American Tower from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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