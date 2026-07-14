J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,026 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $197.80.

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NRG opened at $139.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The firm's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Further Reading

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