J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 38,033 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,680 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 38,033 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Amgen were worth $73,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,441,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,526,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $363.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here