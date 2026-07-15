J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 5,908 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This represents a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $281.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $273.11 and a one year high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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