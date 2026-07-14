J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 6,414 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Welltower were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $5,466,264,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 955.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,513,540 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,765,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612,016 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,744,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,994,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,421,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,826,035 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $239.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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