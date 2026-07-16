J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 47,304 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. CAP Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 615.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 62,365 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,652 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,678 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research set a $325.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $245.88.

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Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $346,684.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. This represents a 92.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,841. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.18 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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