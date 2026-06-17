J. Stern & Co. LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 26,128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,031 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 649,545 shares during the quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Adobe worth $228,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWAN Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Report on Adobe

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $196.90 and a one year high of $399.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here