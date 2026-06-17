J. Stern & Co. LLP Buys 23,877,416 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 12,431.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,069,492 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,877,416 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of J. Stern & Co. LLP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 5.70% of Zoetis worth $3,028,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8%

ZTS stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $164.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Article Title

The flood of class-action reminders highlights alleged investor harm and creates another headline risk for Zoetis, which can weigh on sentiment while litigation moves forward. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Article Title

Several law firms allege securities-law violations tied to the same class period, reinforcing uncertainty around prior disclosures and potentially keeping pressure on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings backdrop remains a separate concern: Zoetis previously missed both EPS and revenue estimates, which may continue to influence investor caution.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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