J. Stern & Co. LLP Has $164.93 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 48,267.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,987 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 340,282 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $164,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,544 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $109,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $536.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $544.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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