J. Stern & Co. LLP Increases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,641 shares during the quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 0.42% of DexCom worth $106,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 1.4%

DXCM stock opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $364,052.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,708.50. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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