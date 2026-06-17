J. Stern & Co. LLP Makes New $445.40 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,957,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $445,402,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP owned about 0.67% of TE Connectivity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277,270 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267,598 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 226.5% in the third quarter. Power Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $42,808,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5%

TEL opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average is $220.53.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.79.

View Our Latest Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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