Jabil, Inc. $JBL Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,686 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 11,961 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Jabil worth $74,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Jabil by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $353.05 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $384.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business's fifty day moving average is $328.74 and its 200-day moving average is $271.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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