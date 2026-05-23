Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2,581.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Jabil were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $364.22 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.Jabil's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here