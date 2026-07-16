Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 764.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,290 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,977 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Jabil were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 5,126 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,556.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,669,578.98. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,756. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Down 2.3%

JBL opened at $319.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.84 and a 200-day moving average of $298.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 price target on Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 price objective on Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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