Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Jabil were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $407,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,545 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,714,000 after purchasing an additional 591,364 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $121,710,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,833.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 348,987 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,576,000 after purchasing an additional 337,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,204,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JBL opened at $384.64 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $386.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here