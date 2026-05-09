Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,020 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Jabil worth $54,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Jabil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $290.63.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,000. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE JBL opened at $354.99 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.06 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $287.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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