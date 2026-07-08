Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,300 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Jabil comprises 1.2% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,000. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,842,340. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $5,795,989. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $319.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $359.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.77. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.60 and a twelve month high of $428.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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