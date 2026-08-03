Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,436 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Jabil worth $81,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jabil alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $314.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $428.93.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 83.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $453.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jabil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jabil wasn't on the list.

While Jabil currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here