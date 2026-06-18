Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,328 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,308 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $47,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after acquiring an additional 831,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $128,744,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 612,444 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 560.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,078 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 472,698 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JKHY alerts: Sign Up

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 3.9%

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.56 and a 1 year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jack Henry & Associates, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jack Henry & Associates wasn't on the list.

While Jack Henry & Associates currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here