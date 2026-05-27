Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,165 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in First American Financial by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 68,189 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Weiss Ratings raised First American Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded First American Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE FAF opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.45. First American Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.27. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,850.05. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $468,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,854.16. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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