Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,501 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montgomery Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $489.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Microsoft News

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Article: Microsoft Stocks Slip While Nadella Backs Cheaper In-House AI Models

CEO Satya Nadella said Microsoft can accept trailing frontier AI labs by three to six months if it can do so with a fraction of their computing costs. That approach may help contain spending, though investors may weigh the cost savings against the risk of falling behind. Negative Sentiment: A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Article: Microsoft Launches Code Red After 24-Hour Outage

A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Negative Sentiment: AI-related capital spending and the depreciation expense associated with infrastructure investment remain potential headwinds for near-term cash flow and profits. These concerns may weigh on sentiment even as Azure growth and cash generation remain strong. Article: Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $625.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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