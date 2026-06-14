Jacobs Asset Management LLC Invests $10.22 Million in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,215,000. Gold.com makes up approximately 5.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Gold.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,971,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund bought 530,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 and have sold 90,000 shares valued at $3,723,200. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOLD

Gold.com Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.53. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report).

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