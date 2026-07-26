Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases 268,819 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER - Free Report) by 199.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 268,819 shares during the period. EverQuote comprises 3.7% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of EverQuote worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EverQuote by 1,705.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,428 shares of the company's stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 615.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company's stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,526 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Wall Street Zen raised EverQuote from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised EverQuote from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverQuote

EverQuote Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of EVER opened at $25.04 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $902.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.61.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. EverQuote had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 15.35%.The firm had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 4,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $111,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,107. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 20,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 337,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,562. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,447 over the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company's core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

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