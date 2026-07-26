Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 42,500 Shares of Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Jacobs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Gold.com makes up about 6.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Gold.com worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital set a $52.00 price target on Gold.com in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.75.

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Gold.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $39.35 on Friday. Gold.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Analysts anticipate that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Gold.com's payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund purchased 530,338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $23,600,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at $150,000,021.50. This represents a 18.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,639.16. The trade was a 58.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 730,338 shares of company stock worth $31,842,096. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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