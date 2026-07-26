Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 46,115 Shares of Avidbank Holdings Inc. $AVBH

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Avidbank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH - Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,115 shares during the period. Avidbank accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Avidbank worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVBH. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avidbank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,798,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avidbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Avidbank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,716,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Avidbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Avidbank Price Performance

AVBH stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $348.87 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avidbank Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

Avidbank (NASDAQ:AVBH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.61 million. Avidbank had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidbank Holdings Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avidbank from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avidbank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Avidbank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Avidbank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVBH

More Avidbank News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avidbank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue for Q2 came in above estimates at $29.73 million versus the $28.61 million consensus, suggesting core business activity was stronger than analysts expected. MarketBeat earnings report

Revenue for Q2 came in above estimates at $29.73 million versus the $28.61 million consensus, suggesting core business activity was stronger than analysts expected. Positive Sentiment: The company reported net income of $7.6 million, and management highlighted support from BOLI death benefit proceeds, which helped offset some pressure from other items in the quarter. Access Newswire release

The company reported net income of $7.6 million, and management highlighted support from BOLI death benefit proceeds, which helped offset some pressure from other items in the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call transcript and related Q2 report are drawing investor attention as traders look for management commentary on credit quality, margins, and the outlook for the rest of 2026. Seeking Alpha transcript

The earnings call transcript and related Q2 report are drawing investor attention as traders look for management commentary on credit quality, margins, and the outlook for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings missed analyst expectations, with EPS of $0.76 versus the $0.83 consensus, a disappointment that likely weighed on sentiment despite the revenue beat. Zacks earnings miss

Adjusted earnings missed analyst expectations, with EPS of $0.76 versus the $0.83 consensus, a disappointment that likely weighed on sentiment despite the revenue beat. Negative Sentiment: Net income and EPS both declined sequentially from the prior quarter, and the release noted a $2.6 million litigation settlement expense, which adds to near-term earnings pressure. Access Newswire release

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products.

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