Jacobs Equity LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $410.21 and a 200-day moving average of $363.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,759,532.32. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,464,964.64. This represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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