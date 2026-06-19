Jacobs Equity LLC Invests $498,000 in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,914 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,376 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sparrow LLC DE purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,552,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 662,857 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $112,930,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $188.04.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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