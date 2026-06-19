Jacobs Equity LLC Purchases Shares of 5,496 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jacobs Equity LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,496 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Jacobs Equity LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $210.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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