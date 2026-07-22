Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Jacobs Solutions worth $81,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock worth $177,324,000 after purchasing an additional 952,151 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock worth $95,839,000 after purchasing an additional 567,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

J stock opened at $129.70 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on J

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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