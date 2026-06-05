Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,533 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.18% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on J. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:J opened at $123.83 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.68 and a twelve month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here