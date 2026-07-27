Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stake Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,582 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Jacobs Solutions worth $153,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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