Go Pro
→ Buy this stock today (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stake Cut by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Jacobs Solutions logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lazard Asset Management reduced its Jacobs Solutions stake by 18.7% in the first quarter, selling 276,582 shares and retaining 1.2 million shares valued at approximately $153.1 million. Institutional investors collectively own 85.65% of the company.
  • Jacobs reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.75 per share, exceeding the $1.64 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 8.9% year over year to $2.33 billion. The company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.35.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, equivalent to a 1.1% annualized yield. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $153.30, while insiders have recently purchased shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,807 shares of the company's stock after selling 276,582 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Jacobs Solutions worth $153,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $134.57 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.68 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Jacobs Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines