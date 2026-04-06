Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,467 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,639 shares during the period. Installed Building Products makes up about 2.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Installed Building Products worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,853 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Watchtower Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the third quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP now owns 32,277 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Wall Street Zen lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered Installed Building Products from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $265.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $268.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.17. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.41. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.93%.The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,727,819 shares in the company, valued at $542,638,835.14. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $413,567.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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